Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Robin S. Hickenlooper Sells 109 Shares

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,341.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,456.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,410.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $964.50 and a one year high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.50, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securiti upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

