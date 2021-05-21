UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. UiPath presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.74.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of PATH opened at $75.40 on Monday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $83.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496 in the last three months.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.