Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Raised to $175.00 at Raymond James

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.36.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $157.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $108.06 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

In other news, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.