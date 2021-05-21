Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $208.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.89. Galera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Caas Capital Management LP grew its position in Galera Therapeutics by 53.4% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 273,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 95,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.