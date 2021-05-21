Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.27.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:APH opened at $66.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $44.60 and a 1-year high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

