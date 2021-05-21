Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.730-1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.