The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

The Children’s Place stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average is $62.65. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $3.69. The company had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

