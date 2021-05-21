600 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $22,125,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after buying an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 172,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,751 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $143.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $77.06 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

