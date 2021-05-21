Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New $68,000 Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 818,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,908,000 after purchasing an additional 22,427 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at about $861,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at about $568,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of VIAC stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.
In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
ViacomCBS Profile
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
