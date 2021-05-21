Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New $68,000 Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 818,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,908,000 after purchasing an additional 22,427 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at about $861,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at about $568,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

