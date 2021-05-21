Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires New Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 7,627.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $160.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.99. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $117.12 and a 52-week high of $163.37.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

