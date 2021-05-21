Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,890 SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000.

Shares of QUS opened at $116.76 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $118.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.61.

