Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Invests $218,000 in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $113,807,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,315,000 after buying an additional 666,334 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 503,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,632,000 after buying an additional 276,660 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after buying an additional 195,813 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after buying an additional 118,271 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $81.09 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.72.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

