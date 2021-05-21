Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys Shares of 725 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 188,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,550,000 after purchasing an additional 21,472 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in M&T Bank by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 676,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,639,000 after purchasing an additional 201,879 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in M&T Bank by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTB opened at $160.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.45. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

