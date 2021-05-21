Allred Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of LH opened at $269.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $155.65 and a 1-year high of $280.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.97 and a 200 day moving average of $231.46.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.