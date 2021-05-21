Allred Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $92.80 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 74.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.93.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $276,745.74. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,083,429.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,317.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,022 shares of company stock worth $28,059,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.