First National Trust Co Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $103.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $73.57 and a 12-month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

