Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $74,000 in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,555,000 after buying an additional 36,302 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,343,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,632,000 after purchasing an additional 149,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $26.24.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

