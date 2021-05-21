Allred Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $268.05 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

