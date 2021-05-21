C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

C&F Financial has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ CFFI opened at $49.89 on Friday. C&F Financial has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $183.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The company's Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

