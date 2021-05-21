Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $23.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Momo during the first quarter worth about $3,130,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Momo by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Momo during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Momo by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,562,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,656,000 after buying an additional 2,678,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Momo in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 50.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Momo has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Momo will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 4.29%.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

