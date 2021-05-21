Jefferies Financial Group Lowers MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $540.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $700.00 to $540.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $920.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a market outperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $472.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $641.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $555.31. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $113.55 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,938.83 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total transaction of $6,965,584.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total transaction of $7,049,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,824.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826. 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

