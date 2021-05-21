Primewest Group Limited (PWG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on July 29th

Primewest Group Limited (ASX:PWG) announced a final dividend on Monday, May 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Primewest Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 7.44.

