Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

KOF opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.2729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 82.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

