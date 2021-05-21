Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $33,449.00 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $33,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BE opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

