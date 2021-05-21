NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (NBMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.39 on June 11th

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (LON:NBMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of NBMI stock opened at GBX 88.66 ($1.16) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.96. NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP has a 12 month low of GBX 75.80 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 89 ($1.16).
About NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP
