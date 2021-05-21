C&F Financial Co. (CFFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

C&F Financial has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

CFFI stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.57. C&F Financial has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The company's Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.