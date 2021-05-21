The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.14.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $73.74. The firm has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average of $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

