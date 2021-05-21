State Street Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

State Street has increased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:STT opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $89.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average is $76.81.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that State Street will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

