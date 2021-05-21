State Street Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.
State Street has increased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:STT opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $89.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average is $76.81.
Several equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.
In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Read More: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.