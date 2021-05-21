State Street Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

State Street has increased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE:STT opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $89.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average is $76.81.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that State Street will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STT. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.