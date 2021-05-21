Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.45

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.45 and traded as high as C$7.57. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$7.52, with a volume of 583,452 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHE.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.81.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.46. The stock has a market cap of C$783.93 million and a P/E ratio of -7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.24%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

