Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin Sells 900 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Stock

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ADNT opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $50.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adient by 169.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

