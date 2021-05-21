Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MMX. Canaccord Genuity set a C$8.00 target price on Maverix Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.15.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals stock opened at C$5.76 on Thursday. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.26 and a 12 month high of C$5.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.