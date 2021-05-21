Analysts Set Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) PT at $8.43

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEXA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $602.93 million for the quarter. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

