Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.89

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.89 and traded as high as C$40.70. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at C$40.04, with a volume of 35,527 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$41.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.00.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$130.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Badger Daylighting Ltd. will post 1.8899999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 463.46%.

In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$784,900.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

