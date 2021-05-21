United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $918.67

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 918.67 ($12.00) and traded as high as GBX 990 ($12.93). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 984.20 ($12.86), with a volume of 1,325,788 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 961.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 919.11.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 36,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total value of £340,844 ($445,314.87).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

