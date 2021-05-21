St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,198.23

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,198.23 ($15.65) and traded as high as GBX 1,354 ($17.69). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,337.50 ($17.47), with a volume of 598,659 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STJ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.74) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,058.57 ($13.83).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,339.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,200.42. The firm has a market cap of £7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 38.49 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 277,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total value of £3,227,050 ($4,216,161.48). Also, insider Andrew Croft purchased 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90) per share, with a total value of £8,991.57 ($11,747.54). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,987 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,157 and sold 304,252 shares valued at $357,128,547.

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.