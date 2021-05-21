Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) CEO Daniel Khoshaba Buys 10,000 Shares

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) CEO Daniel Khoshaba acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,772.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Daniel Khoshaba also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Daniel Khoshaba purchased 20,208 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $85,075.68.
NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.40. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31.
About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.