Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) CEO Daniel Khoshaba Buys 10,000 Shares

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) CEO Daniel Khoshaba acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,772.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Daniel Khoshaba purchased 20,208 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $85,075.68.

NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.40. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.15% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

