The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €111.00 Price Target for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.87 ($118.67).

ETR:GXI opened at €93.10 ($109.53) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €88.68 and a 200-day moving average price of €89.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €70.20 ($82.59) and a 1-year high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

