Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Virgin Galactic posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPCE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.15.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 20,659 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

