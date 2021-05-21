FintruX Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,058.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $4,058.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00071387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00016836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.16 or 0.01060701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00058248 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.85 or 0.09364864 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FTX is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

