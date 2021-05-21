James L. Bareuther Sells 733 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $49,953.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $312,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.93. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 55.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 634,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 226,959 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 988.2% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,741,000 after acquiring an additional 117,392 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,048,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 534,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after acquiring an additional 75,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGPI. TheStreet raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.