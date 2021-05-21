Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on CREE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Charter Equity raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of CREE opened at $95.54 on Friday. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Cree by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,663,314 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,044,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,871,934 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $202,412,000 after purchasing an additional 307,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cree by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,163 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $155,508,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cree by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,408 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $105,254,000 after acquiring an additional 96,091 shares during the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.