Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 8,334 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total transaction of C$51,618.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$184,795.23.

PEY stock opened at C$5.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$945.85 million and a PE ratio of -26.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.63 and a 1 year high of C$6.57.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$116.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEY shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.50.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.