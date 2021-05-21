Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 8,334 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total transaction of C$51,618.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$184,795.23.
PEY stock opened at C$5.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$945.85 million and a PE ratio of -26.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.63 and a 1 year high of C$6.57.
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$116.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
