New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NJR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

NYSE:NJR opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $43.94. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $696,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,114,000 after buying an additional 1,074,126 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,286,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,269,000 after purchasing an additional 135,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 10.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,596,000 after purchasing an additional 214,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,286,000 after purchasing an additional 151,292 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

