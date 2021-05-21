Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

