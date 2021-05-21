Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSP. Citigroup began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.36.

TuSimple stock opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. TuSimple has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karen C. Francis purchased 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

