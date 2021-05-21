Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSP. Citigroup began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.36.
TuSimple stock opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. TuSimple has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $41.50.
TuSimple Company Profile
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
See Also: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.