Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) PT Lowered to $9.00

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triterras’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Triterras from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Triterras from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:TRIT opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.94. Triterras has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Triterras by 200.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Triterras in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Triterras in the first quarter valued at about $106,000.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

