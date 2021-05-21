Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $700.00 at UBS Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $900.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.30% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.03.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $586.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $677.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $676.77. The stock has a market cap of $565.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,178.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

