Hailiang Education Group (HLG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter.

Get Hailiang Education Group alerts:

Hailiang Education Group stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average is $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hailiang Education Group has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $67.55.

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 9 affiliated schools; and 28 managed schools. It also offers management consulting, educational training and logistic, overseas study consulting, hotel management, study trip, transportation, branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property management services, as well as after-school enrichment program.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.