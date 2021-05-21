Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

